Tacoma police Explorers post gets $10,000 grant from State Farm

The Tacoma Police Department has received a $10,000 grant from State Farm for Explorer Post 711, which provides local youths with hands-on education about law enforcement.
The department established the post in the early 1980s to educate and mentor youths 14-21 years old interested in law enforcement careers.
The post strives to show and teach skills in communication, leadership and teamwork, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. It “promotes personal growth through character development” by having participants volunteer in the community.
“The members of the post are ecstatic, as this (grant) will allow them to participate in quite a few of the events that they otherwise would not be able to due to funding restrictions,” Cool said.
Events include retreats such as the Washington Law Enforcement Exploring AdvisorsYouth Academy, two weeks of training that mirrors the state law enforcement academy.
Members will be able to attend the National Law Enforcement Exploring Conference, which features competitions, seminars and demonstrations.
State Farm awarded the Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant to the department to help promote safety, education and community development.
“It’s an honor any time you are awarded grant money,” Cool said. “It validates the work that the post does in the community, and allows the community to assist with the education of the post.”
Comments