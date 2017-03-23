Swag bag, history highlight Walk Tacoma event

Downtown on the Go will kick off its Walk Tacoma 2017 series with a celebration April 5 at Wright Park.
The program will include a walking tour of historical sites, swag bags, children’s activities and a social at Rhein Haus Tacoma, the organization announced Thursday.
Things get started about 11:30 a.m. with the 1.3-mile walk beginning at noon near the lion sculptures on the south side of the park. Register for the walk online at downtownonthego.org/go/walking or at the event. The first 300 to sign up get swag bags.
MultiCare Health System, Puyallup Watershed Initiative and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma are sponsors.
Walk Tacoma events are first Wednesdays of the month April through September, according to Downtown on the Go. Participants explore the downtown area, often led by a knowledgeable guide.
More information can be found at downtownon thego.org.
