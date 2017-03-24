Get your chicks for free in Auburn

A farm supply store will give away 500 baby chickens Saturday.
Coastal Farm & Ranch is giving away the chicks at each of its 15 Northwest stores starting at 8 a.m. That includes its Auburn store at 1425 Super Mall Way.
Coastal Farm & Ranch owner Buzz Wheeler said raising a chick to full grown chicken can be a learning experience.
“We’re excited about spring and there’s nothing cuter than a bunch of baby chicks running around. Kids love them,” Wheeler said in a statement.
The chicks are pullets, female chickens. They will grow into egg-laying hens that might not be so cute. But Wheeler doesn’t mention that in the news release.
“All we ask is that you purchase 25 pounds of chick starter,” Wheeler said. “This should feed a baby chick until about 6 weeks of age and is really important to their health and development.”
The chick starter purchase is required, Coastal Farm says on its website.
Baby chickens also need a heat lamp, water and a protected space. When older, they’ll require a larger space. They must be protected from pets and wildlife at all times.
Chicks, which can normally sell for around $6, will be limited to five per family during the giveaway.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541
