March 24, 2017 4:24 PM

Camels in the outfield: Spanaway Lake High gets unusual visitors

By Brooke Thames

Two camels found their way onto Spanaway Lake High School's campus Friday morning after escaping their enclosure at a nearby residence.

The camels, belonging to a neighbor, wandered up the street until they arrived on the school’s ballfields.

A handful of groundskeepers stumbled upon the camels about 9 a.m. The camels, named Sean and Eileen, appeared to have gotten loose from their pen at a residence down the street from the school.

“It seemed like Sean and Eileen decided to come take a stroll on our campus,” said Krista Carlson, spokeswoman for Bethel School District. “It’s kind of an interesting sight - not something you see everyday.”

Groundskeeper Ralph Dahlberg snapped a photo of the camels before they dashed off school grounds. The photo was uploaded to the Spanaway High School Facebook page shortly afterward.

The camels’ owner, Donnie Miller, commented on the photo to let viewers know Sean and Eileen will be giving camel rides to the public at the Olympic game fair next week.

