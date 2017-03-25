Here’s the skinny: Tacoma-Seattle residents are thinnest in the nation

Puget Sound is home to the skinniest people in America, according to financial website Wallethub.
WalletHub analyzed data from 100 metropolitan areas across the U.S. and scored them based on 17 indicators in three categories: obesity, weight-related health problems and healthy environment.
Tacoma-Seattle came in as most fit and Jackson, Mississippi, was ranked worst in the list called, “Fattest Cities in America.”
Portland, Oregon, which ranked just one notch on the belt away from Puget Sound, had the healthiest environment. San Jose, California had the least weight-related health problems and Denver was the least obese.
While the West is lean the South seems to wearing the nation’s spare tire.
Shreveport, Louisiana, was the most obese. Jackson had the most weight-related health problems and Memphis, Tennessee, had the least healthiest environment.
Over a third of Americans are obese, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control. Obesity leads to increased risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.
