Lacey agrees to annex school district parcel just outside city

About 70 acres of wooded property in northeast Lacey owned by North Thurston Public Schools is no longer in the city’s urban growth area.
It’s now part of the city.
The Lacey City Council has unanimously approved the annexation request, whic was made to the city about a year ago, said planning manager Ryan Andrews.
The property is west of Marvin Road, north of 41st Avenue Northeast and south of 44th Avenue Northeast. It is home to two parcels, the largest of which is owned by the school district, while a smaller portion is owned by the city.
Andrews said the city property will be used for a well.
The land contains wetlands, which means the school district will have to abide by critical-areas regulations to determine how they will develop around them, Andrews said.
The school district plans to use their property for a future high school and middle school complex, he said.
Councilman Michael Steadman, who lives near the property, said neighbors support the annexation.
“Everybody out there is excited about this and fully supports it,” he said.
