Golfer, 91, drives over embankment at Gig Harbor Golf Club

A 91-year-old man accidentally drove his car down an embankment at the Gig Harbor Golf Club Monday morning.
Ray Payne pulled into the parking lot about 9 a.m., intending to hit balls with the boys.
“Looks like he went to hit the brake but accidentally hit the gas,” said Ryan Willey, club director.
Payne’s SUV jumped the embankment and went over the side. Workers used machinery to bring the vehicle up to the parking lot.
Payne, who has been a member at the club for more than 40 years, suffered a few cuts and bruises but was OK.
His SUV was totaled.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments