Man killed in explosion at Pacific metal recycling facility

A man was killed late Monday morning after an explosion at a Pacific metal recycling plant, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.
The man, who was in his 60s, was working on a bus at at the plant, 1374 Thornton Ave. SW, when an explosion threw him approximately 25 feet in the air about 11:30 a.m., witnesses told firefighters. He died at the scene.
The explosion did not start a fire, and nobody else was injured, according to a news release.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
