A new American flag flies over Purdy

Back before smartphones and advanced technology, railways communicated the old-fashioned way with telegraphy. Former operators Gary Emmons and Ed Berntsen demonstrate how the messages were delivered at the old McCarver Street train station in Old Town before it was torn down in 1962.
Approximately 400 participants relished the opportunity to survive the annual Mud Run hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma at Swan Creek Park. There were 16 obstacles on the two-mile course, including seven shoe-sucking mud pits.
Gateway Medical Alliance is a nonprofit started two decades ago in Pierce County. Last year volunteers packed more than 6,500 boxes of medical supplies, and helped send nine 40-foot containers around the world.
George Johnson, the new manager of the employee cafe at the Department of Ecology in Lacey, was hired to take over after the Thurston County Health Department found numerous violations in mid-February. A subsequent inspection in March found no violations.
Operator Chris Keil discusses the upcoming debut of En Rama, a new cocktail lounge located in downtown Tacoma at Courthouse Square, known locally as the Old Post Office building. The interior is still under construction so Keil was reluctant to offer an early peek.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal visited Elk Plain School of Choice in Spanaway on Wednesday for the formal adoption of new standards that will govern arts teaching in Washington schools. The school for kindergarten through eighth grade students, which is part of the Bethel School District, offers an arts-rich curriculum that includes dance, visual arts, theater, music and more. “Education involves the whole child,” Reykdal said. “The arts are part of that.”