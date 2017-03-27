A new American flag flies over Purdy

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal visited Elk Plain School of Choice in Spanaway on Wednesday for the formal adoption of new standards that will govern arts teaching in Washington schools. The school for kindergarten through eighth grade students, which is part of the Bethel School District, offers an arts-rich curriculum that includes dance, visual arts, theater, music and more. “Education involves the whole child,” Reykdal said. “The arts are part of that.”