3-year-old killed in DUI wreck remembered

Jamie Ward, a family aquaintance, talks about 3-year-old Brody Debenning, after his mother's sentencing. The mother, Heather Ruopp, was sentenced to more than four years in prison Monday. Prosecutors said Ruopp was under the influence of drugs when she crashed Aug. 18. Brody, who was in the backseat, died from his injuries. Ward, who spoke at sentencing, said Brody lived with her for about four months the year before the wreck.
Telegraph operators share memories of McCarver station

Back before smartphones and advanced technology, railways communicated the old-fashioned way with telegraphy. Former operators Gary Emmons and Ed Berntsen demonstrate how the messages were delivered at the old McCarver Street train station in Old Town before it was torn down in 1962.

Getting 'down and dirty' at the Mud Run

Approximately 400 participants relished the opportunity to survive the annual Mud Run hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma at Swan Creek Park. There were 16 obstacles on the two-mile course, including seven shoe-sucking mud pits.

Mail a letter, have a cocktail

Operator Chris Keil discusses the upcoming debut of En Rama, a new cocktail lounge located in downtown Tacoma at Courthouse Square, known locally as the Old Post Office building. The interior is still under construction so Keil was reluctant to offer an early peek.

Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal visited Elk Plain School of Choice in Spanaway on Wednesday for the formal adoption of new standards that will govern arts teaching in Washington schools. The school for kindergarten through eighth grade students, which is part of the Bethel School District, offers an arts-rich curriculum that includes dance, visual arts, theater, music and more. “Education involves the whole child,” Reykdal said. “The arts are part of that.”

Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a teriyaki restaurant on Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor. The fire has been extinguished, and investigators are trying to find the cause.

