3-year-old killed in DUI wreck remembered

Jamie Ward, a family aquaintance, talks about 3-year-old Brody Debenning, after his mother's sentencing. The mother, Heather Ruopp, was sentenced to more than four years in prison Monday. Prosecutors said Ruopp was under the influence of drugs when she crashed Aug. 18. Brody, who was in the backseat, died from his injuries. Ward, who spoke at sentencing, said Brody lived with her for about four months the year before the wreck.