Man killed in Pacific bus explosion identified

A 62-year-old man who died Monday when a bus he was taking apart exploded at a Pacific metal recycling plant has been identified as Fred Schoenbachler.
The Orting man was on top of the bus when it exploded about 11:30 a.m. and pushed him about 25 feet into the air, Valley Regional Fire Authority spokeswoman Kimberly Terhune said.
It’s unclear what caused the explosion at the plant at 1374 Thornton Ave. SW.
No one else was injured.
Schoenbachler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said he suffered burns before going into cardiac arrest, KOMO reported.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments