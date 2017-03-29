Local

March 29, 2017 11:43 AM

Garbage truck crashes into Gig Harbor restaurant

By Stacia Glenn

A garbage truck crashed into a building in Uptown Gig Harbor on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses.

Gig Harbor Police said that the truck was unattended and rolled backward several hundred feet around 11:20 a.m. It hit an unoccupied car before crashing into a Panera Bread restaurant.

No one was injured, but businesses in the complex at 4701 Point Fosdick Drive NW were evacuated due to a possible gas leak, according to Gig Harbor Police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

