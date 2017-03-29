Garbage truck crashes into Gig Harbor restaurant

A garbage truck crashed into a building in Uptown Gig Harbor on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses.
Gig Harbor Police said that the truck was unattended and rolled backward several hundred feet around 11:20 a.m. It hit an unoccupied car before crashing into a Panera Bread restaurant.
No one was injured, but businesses in the complex at 4701 Point Fosdick Drive NW were evacuated due to a possible gas leak, according to Gig Harbor Police.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
