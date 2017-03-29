6 displaced after Lakewood apartment fire

Six people were displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon at their Lakewood apartment, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Fire crews were called about 2:30 p.m. to a report of flames coming from the Twin Oaks Apartments, 4801 115th St. Ct. W., the agency posted on Twitter.
They arrived to find one unit in flames and quickly knocked down the fire, which was contained to one unit occupied by two adults and two children. Damage extended to a second unit occupied by two other people, who were also displaced, said West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
