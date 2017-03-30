Puyallup school locked down after students see armed man in woods, police say

Fruitland Elementary School was locked down Thursday afternoon after students told staff they saw a man with a gun walking around the woods nearby, according to Puyallup police.
Police were called to the school, 1515 S. Fruitland, at 3:07 p.m. after the students saw the man walking around at the end of recess, police spokesman Scott Engle said.
“The kids did absolutely the right thing,” Engle said.
Staff locked down the school as police looked for the man, receiving help from the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
No suspect was found, Engle said, and no people besides the students saw the man.
Students were released from the school about an hour and 15 minutes later than usual because of the lockdown, Engle said.
Engle praised the school community’s reaction to the lockdown, which was lifted a little after 4:30 p.m.
“The kids and the parents and the staff at Fruitland Elementary School were outstanding today,” he said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
