Motorcyclist slides under car, bike breaks in half, but he sustains only cuts, WSP says

A motorcyclist speeding through stop-and-go traffic in Parkland on Thursday afternoon escaped with only cuts and minor injuries after hitting the back of a stopped car on state Route 512, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man’s motorcycle broke in half from the force of the collision, which happened eastbound on SR 512 near the Portland Avenue East exit about 4:30 p.m., Trooper Todd Bartolac said.
The man was speeding in traffic when traffic stopped suddenly in front of him, Bartolac said. He saw that and laid his motorcycle down, sliding with it underneath the car.
He was transported to Tacoma General Hospital for his injuries and the motorcycle was impounded, Bartolac said.
