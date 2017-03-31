Warm spring Friday could mean lots of motorcycles rev up for the first time all season

A warm, partly sunny spring day coupled with the beginning of the weekend could mean lots of motorcycles are hitting the road Friday for the first time in months.
That could be dangerous, said Trooper Todd Bartolac of the Washington State Patrol. He urged weekend warriors who’ve had their bikes in storage during the rainy months to do a safety check before heading out: Make sure to check tire pressure, brakes and brake fluid, he said.
“We’ve been starting to see a whole lot of street bikes get out there on the street,” Bartolac said. “A lot of these bikes have been in storage all winter, and people come out here and don’t check their tire pressure, they don’t check their brakes, they don’t check the maintenance of them, so when they get out here all these people who have these bikes, they want to go fast and when their equipment fails we get a lot of crashes.”
Bartolac also warned that motorcyclists taking their bikes out for the first time this season might want to take it easy. A partly sunny spring Friday with highs predicted in the upper 50s means there will be lots of traffic on Interstate 5 this afternoon, Bartolac said.
“Your skills are going to be a little bit rusty until you get a couple days on the bike, so don’t get out there day one and think you’re going to take some corner at a high speed or think you’re gonna split traffic, which is illegal anyway,” he said.
On Thursday afternoon, a motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after he hit the back of a car in stop-and-go traffic in Parkland on state Route 512, Bartolac said.
The man’s motorcycle broke in half from the force of the collision, which happened about 4:30 p.m. The man was speeding when traffic stopped suddenly in front of him, Bartolac said.
