Some runs of Anderson Island ferry canceled Friday morning due to equipment problems

Four morning ferries to and from Anderson Island were canceled due to equipment issues, but the 10 a.m. ferry is expected to run as scheduled.
Early morning ferries went off as scheduled, but the 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. ferries between Anderson Island and Steilacoom were canceled, Pierce County said.
Pierce County spokeswoman Erin Babbo said there was engine trouble with one of the boats, and the U.S. Coast Guard advised that they couldn’t run the ferry with only one engine.
Staff said they will run additional ferries throughout the day to accommodate the backup.
