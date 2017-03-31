Toe-tapping tunes at Saturday’s Celtic Highland Festival in Puyallup

The Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts in Puyallup will present a free event, the Celtic Highland Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The day of family fun includes dance, music, sporting events and craft projects.
Music will be presented by local bands Celtic Treble — featuring Annie Henry on fiddle, guitar and vocals, Denise Keck-OFalin on guitar, mandolin and vocals and Jon Crain on bagpipes and drums — and Celtic Check, a family band, with father Gareth Davis, daughter Darcy Davis, Ari Stolar, and Finn McFaire.
The Tacoma Highlanders will demonstrate Scottish “heavy athletics,” including the caber toss, on the Stewart Elementary baseball field adjacent to the Karshner Museum.
The Irish dance competition team from the Scoil Rince Slieveloughane (pronounced skole rinka shleeve lockane) school will perform a variety of traditional Irish dances and teach a few steps. SRS Tacoma team dancers are: Sophie Hurst, Kyle Frey, Maura Kautz, Maia Kang, Elise Reeber, and Alexa Donion, all champion level dancers.
Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts is at 309 4th St. N.E. in downtown Puyallup. For more information call 253-841-8748 or visit the Karshner Center Facebook page or website.
