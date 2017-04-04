Child attacked by wolf-dog in Thurston County taken to Harborview

A 3-year-old Thurston County boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Monday after he was attacked by his family’s wolf-dog hybrid.
Medics and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 7000 block of Meridian Road Southeast about 3:15 p.m to find a child with serious injuries to his hand and forearm.
A cursory investigation showed the child’s mother was home, and unknown to her, the child wandered outside. He stuck his hand into a kennel containing two wolf-dogs and was attacked by at least one, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Thurston County Animal Services and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene. Animal Services secured the animals pending further investigation.
According to a 2013 KIRO 7 story, this isn’t the first time a wolf-dog attack has been reported on the 7000 block of Meridian Road Southeast. In October 2013, a 140-pound hybrid named Lakota jumped a fence and attacked a German shepherd.
Lakota, nearly euthanized after the attack, now lives at Wolf Haven International near Tenino.
Washington state law prohibits owning wolves, but allows people to keep wolf-dog hybrids.
