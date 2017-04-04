Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center
The SR 99 tunneling machine, Bertha, chewed its way into daylight, through a pit near Seattle Center. Bertha’s 1.7-mile drive beneath Seattle came to a successful end Tuesday afternoon, 64 years to the day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct first opened to traffic.
Facebook / WSDOT
