Auburn police seek help finding missing man with dementia

Auburn police are looking for a 73-year-old man with dementia who wandered away from his daughter’s home Monday.
Louis Williams was last seen at the McDonald’s in the 4000 block of A Street Southeast about 11 a.m., according to police.
He is about 5 feet 10, with blue eyes and a thin build, and bald. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and a black-and-purple LSU ball cap.
Williams has walked away before and been found near the Albertsons at 41st Street Southeast and A Street, police said.
He might have gotten on a bus not realizing where he was going, according to police.
Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
