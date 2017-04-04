Local

April 4, 2017 4:07 PM

Auburn police seek help finding missing man with dementia

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Auburn police are looking for a 73-year-old man with dementia who wandered away from his daughter’s home Monday.

Louis Williams was last seen at the McDonald’s in the 4000 block of A Street Southeast about 11 a.m., according to police.

He is about 5 feet 10, with blue eyes and a thin build, and bald. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and a black-and-purple LSU ball cap.

Williams has walked away before and been found near the Albertsons at 41st Street Southeast and A Street, police said.

He might have gotten on a bus not realizing where he was going, according to police.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

