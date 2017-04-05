Details emerge about arrest of former superintendent on sex abuse charges

The case against former Kennewick school Superintendent Paul Rosier started with a human trafficking investigation conducted by Richland Police.
Rosier, 75, an Olympia resident, was arrested early Saturday in the lobby of the Hampton Inn in Richland by investigators from the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a news release.
He spent the weekend in the Benton County jail. He was booked on two counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor and attempted second-degree rape of a child, according to the jail roster.
He appeared Monday morning in Benton County District Court, but charges have not been filed.
Richland Police Capt. Mike Cobb said Richland police were conducting a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl. The department notified the task force, a group of agents and detectives from Homeland Security Investigations, and Kennewick police about text messages the girl was receiving on her cellphone.
Members of the task force posed as the girl when Rosier contacted her. He allegedly initially requested sex from the girl, but eventually asked her to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.
He allegedly agreed to pay $160 for the encounter, and $40 to the 16-year-old for brokering the deal, according to court records. Investigators discovered the cash in two bundles outside of his wallet.
Rosier joined the Kennewick School District in 1994 after working in Utah, Arizona, Colorado and elsewhere in Washington as a teacher, principal, curriculum coordinator, education director and superintendent.
He helped start the Ready! for Kindergarten program, which has spread across the state and nation.
Rosier left the district in 2006 to take a job as executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators in Olympia. He held that position until 2014.
