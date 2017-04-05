Details emerge about arrest of former superintendent on sex abuse charges

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing Pause

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

4:32 Fox Island man not Good to Go with toll fines on family car sold in 2013

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

2:37 Restaurateur C.J. Singh is missing

1:52 Homeless female vets project inspires artists

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation