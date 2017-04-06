Some recent favorite photos from our fotogs

An early morning sunrise illuminates a ship in Commencement Bay in this view from Gig Harbor on Fe. 12, 2017.
Players fight for a rebound in the second quarter. Todd Beamer played Kentridge in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Despite the grim presence of fences topped with razor wire, Candida Suarez, right, and her son, Ezra, enjoy a sunny day walking with fellow inmate Ellen Oliver and her son, Aden. Both women are in the Residential Parenting Program at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor. Photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A peacock perched on a fence at Sunny Key Farm in Lakebay,Wash., Sunday, April 2, 2017.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Corrections officers Jackie Whiting, right, and Kendall Benjamin conduct a head count of inmates and their babies. The regular event requires the mothers to be in their rooms with their children with the doors shut. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Mary Matsuda Gruenewald in her Seattle home, February 15, 2017. She is a 92-year-old Japanese American internment camp survivor who grew up on Vashon Island on her family's strawberry farm.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
"He loves this bear," said Skye Logue who dances with her son, Aceyn, as the battery-operated toy plays the Steve Miller song "Jungle Love." Logue, like all mothers in the Residential Parenting Program, shares a room with their infant or toddler. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Skye Logue, 25, left, shares a laugh with Candida Suarez, 25, over their sons' reactions to getting a bath. The women entered the Residential Parenting Program at the women's prison at roughly the same time and have since become supportive friends. Aceyn, left, is 10 months old and Ezra is a nine-month-old. Photo taken in Gig Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Michael Porter Jr. (1) goes up for a dunk in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Mother Nature couldn't make up her mind whether to deliver rain or snow in Tacoma on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. A pair of pedestrians try to catch snowflakes on their tongues walking down Pacific Avenue.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Five men are released from the Northwest Detention Center on Tacoma's tideflats, March 7, 2017. In the background is the Post-Detention Welcome Center, an RV parked outside the gate. It is used by Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest to assist foreigners released by IU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup softball players (from left): Madison Besaw, Kennedy Robillard, Sophia Bjerk, and Natalie Joyner photographed in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
A gaggle of hyacinth flowers decorate South 56th street on a rainy morning, April 5, 2017.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Defender Roman Torres plays with his son before Sounders practice at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Young Rock serves up a bowl of bibimbap at a Korean barbecue booth at the 19th annual New Year Celebration presented by the Asia Pacific Cultural Center at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, February 11, 2017.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Seamus Neary of Tacoma plays "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" on the bagpipes as he walks though the crowd at O'Malley's Irish Pub on St. Patrick's Day, March, 17, 2017.
Peter Haley
Staff Photographer
Pastor Julie Johnson of Fircrest Presbyterian Church applies ash in the form of a cross on 10-year-old Catie Glenn's forehead in an outdoor observance of Ash Wednesday in Fircrest on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017. Johnson and Pastor Greg Kaurin, right, of Redeemer Lutheran Church decided to hold the rite outside because we "wanted this to be available to anyone in the community," Kaurin. "And as a reminder that God isn't just stuck in some building somewhere."
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A Pierce County medical examiner photographs a body found along the Puyallup River underneath an 11th Street overpass on the Tacoma Tideflats on March 7, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Jay Roberts of Curtis is hoisted off his feet before being slammed to the mat by Izaiah Davis of South Kitsap in the 195-pound weight class. But Roberts rallied to win this matchup of football players by a 9-5 decision. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Shawn LaVallie, a long-time regular, is happy to drink green-colored beer at O'Malley's Irish Pub on St. Patrick's Day, March, 17, 2017.
Peter Haley
Staff Photographer
Bovine blocks highway after busting out of its pen In Longbranch, Wash., Sunday, March 26, 2017.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
In a vandalized hallway of the old Puget Sound Hospital, Pierce County maintenance technician R.C. Baggett pushes away cardboard covering a doorway window. His suspicion that this patient room of the one-time mental health facility was being occupied by a vagrant proved correct. Photo taken on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Rayvaughn Bolton (3) dances as Kentwood celebrates their win against Union. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
A pair of heavyweights knock heads in the 285-pound weight class which Moses Lake's Chandler Fluaitt, right, won over Curtis High's Calhoun Helmberger. Photo taken at the 4A regional wrestling championships at Curtis High in University Place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Rogers' Raigan Barrett photographed in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gabriel Conder plays with a cooking pot over a "fire" to the amusement of mom and others at "Every Quilt Has a Story", a family quilt show held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in South Hill, March 18, 2017. Besides old and new quilts from around the region, the event included ancestor portrayals, demonstrations, charity quilt tying, viewers choice awards and the family history research center was open.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Washington State trooper Eric Ludlow monitors a truck that spun out eastbound on Highway 16 in Gig Harbor on Monday, Fed. 6, 2017. "We've been busy all morning," said Ludlow of snow-related accidents. "The pickups are always the first to go." The driver was unhurt and had left the scene.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Chased down the Buckley Cemetery hill by her dog, Kona, brings delight to Lani Matthews, 13. The rambunctious Belgian Malinois barely stopped for a second. "I like it," said Matthews of her companion. Photo taken in Buckley on Monday, Fed. 6, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup hopes their star center/midfielder Brayan Torres will help lead the Vikings to their first state tournament win since 2011. "He's very creative in the way he distributes the ball," said coach Matt White. Torres will head to Spain next year where he will attend the The American College of Marbella and play for Marbella FC United. Photo taken in Tacoma on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Linda Still, wife of legendary local golfer Ken Still, kisses his likeness emblazoned on a golf cart created in his honor by friends at the American Lake Veterans Golf Course where often advocated on behalf of wounded soldiers. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Suzanne Long, right, and Autumn Christian embrace in front of a growing tribute outside of Kalles Junior High in memory of Logan Lewis, who died Tuesday after a 10-bout with cancer. The two neighborhood moms left flowers and expressed sympathy for the family's "tragic loss." Long's son was a schoolmates of Logan's. Photo taken in Puyallup on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Cherry blossom trees on a farm in Longbranch, Wash., are in full bloom along the Key Peninsula Highway Friday, March 31, 2017.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Competitors struggle to slog through a deep pit of ooze in the bear crawl station of the annual Mud Run hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma at Swan Creek Park on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
With his long beard and mud-streaked faded, Nick Thompson ended up looking like an extra in the film "Braveheart" by the time he finished the Mud Run. Photo taken in Tacoma on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Fernando Salgado demonstrates his "poomsae", or forms, in the third annual PNW Taekwondo Duel held at the Mountain View Community Center in Edgewood, February 18, 2017.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com