Local

April 7, 2017 8:24 PM

Tacoma woman dies in Oregon crash

By Debbie Cafazzo

dcafazzo@thenewstribune.com

Oregon State Police report that a Tacoma woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Springfield, Ore. Friday afternoon.

Police identified the woman as Kami Palmer, 35, of Tacoma.

They said their preliminary investigation indicated she was driving a grey Ford Focus on Oregon Highway 58, about 17 miles east of Oakridge, when she lost control of the car while trying to pass another vehicle. Her car crashed into a roadside tree and landed in a ditch.

Palmer and her passenger, 41-year-old Frederick Larry, also from Tacoma, were transported by ambulance to the Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. Palmer died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and Larry was being treated for serious injuries, police said Friday.

Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Daffodil Festival Queen Marin Sasaki of Orting beams with pride

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos