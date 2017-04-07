Tacoma woman dies in Oregon crash

Oregon State Police report that a Tacoma woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Springfield, Ore. Friday afternoon.
Police identified the woman as Kami Palmer, 35, of Tacoma.
They said their preliminary investigation indicated she was driving a grey Ford Focus on Oregon Highway 58, about 17 miles east of Oakridge, when she lost control of the car while trying to pass another vehicle. Her car crashed into a roadside tree and landed in a ditch.
Palmer and her passenger, 41-year-old Frederick Larry, also from Tacoma, were transported by ambulance to the Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. Palmer died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and Larry was being treated for serious injuries, police said Friday.
