Man killed in Covington motorcycle wreck identified

King County medical examiners have identified the man killed Sunday in a motorcycle wreck on state Route 18 in Covington.
Jacob Rinz, 22, of Kent was traveling westbound about 9:45 a.m. near the Green River Bridge when he crashed into a guardrail.
Rinz was traveling about 90 mph when his bike left the road and struck the left-side guardrail, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was thrown from his bike into the median, where he died.
His motorcycle slid across the highway to the right, coming to rest on the shoulder of the bridge near the jersey barrier.
The crash left the left lane of SR 18 blocked for nearly three hours for the investigation.
