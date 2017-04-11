Firefighters rescue dog from burning Algona home

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog during a house fire Tuesday morning in Algona, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.
An Algona police officer first arrived to the house fire in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast about 11:15 a.m. after a neighbor saw flames emerging from the home, Valley Fire spokeswoman Kimberly Terhune said by email.
The officer searched through the house and did not find any residents, Terhune said, but he was forced from the home because of the heat and smoke.
Valley Fire units arrived shortly thereafter, finding flames enveloping part of the home.
Firefighters searched the house and found the dog huddled in a utility closet between the hot water heater and a clothes dryer, Terhune said. They were able to bring the frightened animal outside to safety.
Four adults, a teenager and an infant resided in the home, Terhune said. The family’s insurance company will help them find a place while the home remains uninhabitable because of the fire and water damage.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments