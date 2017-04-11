First the furniture, then the whole building has to go at Allenmore

A procession of Habitat for Humanity trucks pulled up to the soon-to-disappear Building A on MultiCare’s Allenmore Hospital campus Tuesday to signal how change is coming soon to the corner of Union Avenue and South South 19th Street.

Into the trucks went chairs, tables, framed art prints and other office accessories from the building, which has been vacated by the array of Allenmore-related clinics it used to house.

Building A’s demolition, scheduled for the weeks after Memorial Day, will clear a site for the behavioral-health hospital that MultiCare Health System and CHI Franciscan Health are jointly building.

That $44 million hospital, toward which local governments have contributed more than $2 million at the two medical nonprofits’ request, is to start construction in July and be completed in late 2018, MultiCare spokeswoman Marce Edwards said.

But first, Habitat for Humanity is making use of anything that isn’t screwed down in the building. The trucks are taking the surplussed furniture from the building for the housing charity to sell in its shops, which finance Habitat’s operations.

Items attached to the circa-1960s building’s walls were left in place because of possible hazardous materials contained therein, said Theresa Boyle, board chairwoman for Habitat for Humanity Tacoma-Pierce County and a MultiCare executive.

“We’re hauling out whatever they’ll let us haul out,” Boyle said.

She expected up to five truckloads of items to come out of the building ahead of its demolition.