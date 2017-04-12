Hiker missing near Mount Skokomish in Mason County

Olympic Mountain Rescue and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing hiker near Mount Skokomish, located in Mason County.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office reports that 20-year-old Zach Krull was due back Monday, and hasn’t made cellphone contact.
His father, Steven Krull, said on Tuesday that his son went camping and hiking on Saturday and had been missing for more than 24 hours, according to KIRO7.com.
Steven Krull said his son’s last known location was near the Lake Cushman/Mount Skokomish wilderness areas.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments