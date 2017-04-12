Local

April 12, 2017 3:17 PM

Toot-toot, hey, beep-beep: Puget Sound is full of noise

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

It just seems like your neighbor’s barking dog is the loudest thing in Puget Sound.

Sea-Tac Airport and freeways are really the noisiest parts of Puget Sound.

That’s the results from an interactive map produced from U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics and released in March.

Two angry purple blotches, the highest level of noise on the map, sit right where jet pilots throttle up their engines at the ends of Sea-Tac’s runways.

Not to worry: The noise diminishes away from Sea-Tac – unless that route takes you on a freeway.

Federal Way is noisier than Fife which is noisier than Tacoma.

Interstate 5 and state Route 16 weave ribbons of cacophony through Tacoma.

Tacoma Narrows Airport is also noisy, but not as much as Sea-Tac.

Curiously, McChord Field doesn’t show up on the map. Maybe the Air Force had the day off.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way 1:54

Teen fatally shot in Federal Way
Habitat for Humanity gets furniture from Allenmore Medical Center 1:21

Habitat for Humanity gets furniture from Allenmore Medical Center
Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say 1:30

Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos