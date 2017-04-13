Zoo's new Sumatran tiger struts his stuff

Mohan, a male Sumatran tiger, was brought to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma for the purposes of making little baby tigers. He made his public debut Thursday at the zoo’s Asian Forest Sanctuary.
Drew Perinedperine@thenewstribune.com
