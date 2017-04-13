Missing man with dementia in Federal Way found safe

UPDATE, 8:22 p.m.: Peng Khun Tang has been found safe, according to Federal Way police.
ORIGINAL POST: A man with dementia is missing in Federal Way, according to police there.
Peng Khun Tang was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday when he was dropped off for a dental appointment in the 1300 block of South 312th Street, according to an endangered missing persons report.
When Tang’s brother-in-law arrived an hour later to pick him up, he was missing.
Tang, who has dementia, is a 5-foot-5, 150-pound man who is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen in a dark brown or gray puffy Gap jacket, khaki pants, glasses and a gray tweet hat.
The Swiss citizen is visiting relatives near Tacoma and is unfamiliar with the area.
Anyone with information about Tang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Federal Way police at 253-835-2121.
