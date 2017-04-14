Local

April 14, 2017 1:29 PM

Hilltop house fire leaves people, dog homeless

By Craig Sailor

Two people and a dog escaped a Hilltop house fire Friday morning that began in the home’s basement.

Tacoma Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1400 block of South Grant Avenue about 8:30 a.m., said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the basement.

The occupants — two adults and a dog — had already evacuated.

The home’s basement was heavily damaged and the main floor has smoke damage, Meinecke said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide housing assistance, he said.

