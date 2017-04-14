School evacuated due to threat

A local school was evacuated on Friday due to a threat.
Shortly after noon, officials posted on the North Thurston Public Schools’ Facebook page: “Pleasant Glade Elementary has been safely evacuated due to a bomb threat. Parents please do not come to the school and await a phonecall for further information & instructions.”
The school is at 1920 Abernathy Road NE, Lacey. No other information was available.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated if more information is released.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
