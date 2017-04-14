Local

School evacuated due to threat

By Lisa Pemberton

A local school was evacuated on Friday due to a threat.

Shortly after noon, officials posted on the North Thurston Public Schools’ Facebook page: “Pleasant Glade Elementary has been safely evacuated due to a bomb threat. Parents please do not come to the school and await a phonecall for further information & instructions.”

The school is at 1920 Abernathy Road NE, Lacey. No other information was available.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated if more information is released.

