UWT professor to detail Muslim contributions to American life

University of Washington Tacoma professor Turan Kayaoglu will speak Tuesdayon Muslim life in the United States.
The free talk will highlight Muslim life, immigration, race relations and contributions to the arts, demonstrating the impact of Muslims on American history, politics and culture.
“The debates about American Muslims play prominently in discussions, such as religious freedom, immigration, security and foreign policy,” said Kayaoglu, associate vice chancellor for research at UWT.
“Focusing on American Muslim experiences, my talk aims to engage the audience on how the debates about American Muslims will shape the future of America.”
The talk, “American Muslims: History, Culture and Politics,” will begin at 7 p.m. Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood.
The Pierce County Library system strives to connect communities, and hosts the American Muslims speech event in effort to engage local neighbors in conversation.
