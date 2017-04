A man had to be extricated from his vehicle Sunday morning after a head-on crash on East Bay Street, according to Tacoma police.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on Bay Street near Pioneer Way East, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

A pickup and sedan collided after one of the vehicles crossed the median.

Both drivers were injured and taken to area hospitals; the man who had to be cut from his car had a possible broken leg, Cool added.