April 17, 2017 9:47 AM

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Tacoma’s South End

By Kenny Ocker

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tacoma’s South End late Sunday night, according to police.

The man, in his 40s, was hit and killed about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of East 72nd Street, near McKinley Avenue East, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Monday morning. Another man, whose age is unknown, had minor injuries from being hit.

The female driver, in her 60s, stayed at the scene of the crash, Cool said.

The driver has not been booked into Pierce County Jail at this time.

An apparently drunk 29-year-old Tacoma man tried to drive through the scene of the investigation about 1 a.m., Cool said, nearly hitting three police officers and leading them on a short chase.

That man was arrested nearby and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault, felony elusion, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

