1:17 Making prom special for area students Pause

0:26 Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16

1:41 Franklin Pierce bus driver saves his crashes for the demolition derby

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

1:12 Woman rescued from fire in Parkland apartment building

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:14 People are buried 'two, three deep' at Tacoma's pauper cemetery, says funeral director

1:39 'Stinky' septic problem plagues Puyallup trailer park

0:31 A look at the dichroic glass on Amazon's headquarters