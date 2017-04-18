Unicorns are real, liquefied and at Starbucks Wednesday

Starbucks is unveiling a new unicorn-themed drink Wednesday.
Hold the coffee.
The “Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage” debuts in the South Sound and the rest of the nation on Wednesday. It’s appearing through April 23 or until supplies last.
We don’t think the new drink is made from actual unicorns as they don’t actually exist.
The drink’s marketing campaign says, “Only available if you believe.”
Starbucks describes the beverage as, “A sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle.”
Pleasant and sour aren’t two words that usually go together but, hey, neither does pink powder, mango syrup and blue drizzle.
Starbucks doesn’t stop there. The drink, they tell us, is finished with “vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”
It does not contain any coffee.
Reactions on social media have been mixed, ranging from disgust to squeals of delight. Teen Vogue has been posting daily updates.
An employee at Pierce County’s only 24-hour Starbucks at 1723 S. 72nd St. in Tacoma said they would start selling the Unicorn Frappuccino at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Starbucks has not posted nutritional information on the drink, but a 16-ounce “Cupcake Crème Frappuccino” contains 420 calories, 16 grams of fat and 63 grams of sugar.
The drink debut comes just weeks after Starbucks debuted its Cascara latte. That drink shares its name with a Pacific Northwest tree long used as a natural laxative.
No word yet if Seattle-based Starbucks will ever come out with a Sasquatch-themed drink.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
