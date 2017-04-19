Local

Officials identify diver who died near Fox Island

By Stacia Glenn

A commercial diver who died Tuesday near Fox Island has been identified as Daniel Hall, 36, of Olympia.

Hall apparently ran into trouble shortly before 2 p.m. just south of the Navy Surface Warfare Center area.

Witnesses called 911 and pulled Hall aboard a commercial geoduck boat 100 yards from the shoreline. They attempted CPR on the unresponsive diver and met paramedics at the Navy dock.

Hall was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he was pronounced dead.

He worked on the commercial boat for the Squaxin Island Tribe, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The U.S. Coast Guard will investigate what caused the death.

