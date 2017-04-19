PLU to name interim president in May

Pacific Lutheran University has set a schedule for naming an interim replacement for school President Thomas W. Krise, who announced April 13 he is leaving the leadership role after five years.
While Krise will be taking a role as an English professor and a president emeritus for the school in May, PLU leaders are working on who will fill his current job.
Board of Regents Chairman Gary Severson said in a campuswide email Wednesday that regents will vote on an interim replacement at their next meeting, May 4-6.
The choice is to be announced the following week, Severson wrote.
The board’s task force working to find an acting president has reviewed 14 candidates, including people from inside and outside the university, Severson wrote. The interim appointment is expected to be a one-year job.
Severson wrote that preparation will begin in June on the search for a long-term president.
Krise’s last day as president will be May 31.
Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally
Comments