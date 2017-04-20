Enjoy while you can: Friday will be the sun filling in your rain sandwich

Forget about August’s total solar eclipse. Friday’s full day of sun might be the celestial event of the year.
Expect to see throngs gathering in open spaces around Puget Sound, blinking in disbelief.
Then, it’s back to soul-sucking rain on Saturday.
Thursday’s forecast calls for showers, thunderstorms, wind and hail, according to the National Weather Service.
But Friday, glorious Friday.
The day will break with sun and by afternoon the thermometer is predicted to hit 63 in Tacoma — the warmest day of the year so far.
The wind will breeze in between 6 and 9 mph.
Saturday’s forecast calls for showers.
There will be a chance of rain on Sunday.
Monday will be rainy.
Tuesday has a chance of showers. Ditto for Wednesday.
