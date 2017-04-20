Tacoma baristas don’t fear the unicorn as Colorado colleague melts down over new drink

A Starbucks barista in Colorado has gotten a lot of buzz on his recent meltdown over making the company’s new Unicorn Frappuccinos.
Tacoma Starbucks baristas said Thursday the drink that mixes blue and pink colors along with sweet and sour flavors is no sweat to make.
Colorado barista Braden Burson posted a video on Twitter Wednesday complaining that the drink was difficult to make and he’s “never been so stressed out” in his life.
#unicornfrappuccino @Starbucks this happened at work today. pic.twitter.com/Tukc5siKFg— Braden Burson (@iambburson) April 19, 2017
Burson says a day of making the treat left him with sticky hands and residue from the drink stuck to his clothes and in his hair.
Baristas at Tacoma’s newest Starbucks in the Stadium District said the drink has been popular but hasn’t been difficult to make.
“It’s a lot of little small steps,” one Tacoma barista said. “But nothing we can’t handle.”
On the counter behind him was a small container with a blue substance labeled, “unicorn powder.”
Another barista at the restaurant located below Rhein Haus said the beverage wasn’t cause for a meltdown.
“Especially compared to other ones we’ve had this one is easy,” she said.
The most difficult: The S’mores Frappuccino, she said.
Craig Sailor
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
