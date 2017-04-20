Child waiting for bus struck by car, taken to Mary Bridge, deputies say

A child was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle near Port Orchard, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bethel-Burley Road Southeast and Southeast Kira Street, about 1 1/2 miles south of Port Orchard, sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wilson wrote in a news release.
According to Wilson:
The boy and his mother were standing with another child on the shoulder of Bethel-Burley Road Southeast, waiting for a South Kitsap School District bus.
The bus was traveling northbound and about 600 feet away when the boy got excited and crossed the street into the path of an oncoming SUV.
The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old Port Orchard woman, hit the brakes immediately but skidded and was unable to avoid the boy.
The boy’s mother picked the boy up and carried him into their home, and the driver of the SUV called 911.
South Kitsap Fire & Rescue medics transported the boy to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, where he is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was some community confusion about the lead-up to the crash.
“Only one vehicle was involved and the driver of the Subaru did not pass a stopped school bus with red lights flashing and its stop sign paddle activated,” Wilson wrote. “In fact, traffic investigators determined that the driver was operating her vehicle below the posted speed limit when the child suddenly entered the roadway.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
