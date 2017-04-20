If clouds part, South Sound residents could see meteors this weekend

If the rain clouds part this weekend, South Sound residents may get a glimpse of a meteor shower that has been ramping up over the past week.
The International Meteor Organization reports that showers in the Lyrids began Tuesday, and will continue through next Tuesday. The peak night will be Saturday — but that might not work out for local viewers.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain Saturday night.
Friday night will be a better bet for stargazers. The National Weather Service predicts that South Sound skies will be partly cloudy.
Viewers should look toward the constellation Hercules, as meteors will originate there, according to the International Meteor Organization.
To view a simulation of the shower, go to meteorshowers.org.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445
