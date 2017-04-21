No assembly required: Wright Park gets new bridge in just minutes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed Pause 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies 1:39 'Stinky' septic problem plagues Puyallup trailer park 1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo 1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma 1:06 Gigantic East Tacoma talent headed for the NFL 3:32 Gregg Bell: Relatively favorable 2017 schedule for Seahawks 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A new steel-frame pedestrian bridge was installed over the duck pond in Tacoma's Wright Park on Thursday. The elegant one-piece span replaces a deteriorating wooden bridge and will open to the public next Friday. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune