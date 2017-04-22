Number of candidates in Lacey City Council race grows to 10

The number of Lacey residents who will run for election to the City Council has grown to 10, with six filing paperwork with the Public Disclosure Commission.
Entering the race are Kevin Hochhalter, an appellate attorney, and Rick Nelsen, co-owner of Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar. They join challengers Ken Balsley, Richard Bokofsky, Madeline Goodwin and Robert Motzer.
All of them, with the exception of Goodwin, also applied to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Gadman, who was appointed Thurston County treasurer. The appointment ultimately went to Rachel Young, owner of Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes, who says she will run for the seat.
Mayor Andy Ryder, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt and Councilman Michael Steadman have filed to defend their seats on the council.
Balsley, Bokofsky, Hochhalter, Nelsen and Motzer haven’t said which council seat they will seek, while Goodwin has filed to run for the seat held by longtime councilman Virgil Clarkson. Clarkson has decided not to run for re-election.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments