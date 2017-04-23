Driver seriously injured after I-5 wreck

A reckless driver was seriously injured after a wreck on Interstate 5 in South King County on Sunday night, authorities said.
The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. on southbound I-5 just south of the South 272nd Street exit in Federal Way, Washington State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said.
The driver was seriously injured and extraction was difficult, according to South King Fire & Rescue. He was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
A trooper responding to another call saw the driver’s erratic behavior on the freeway and tried to catch up to the vehicle, Johnson said.
The driver went by another crash scene, Johnson said, where troopers saw the car speeding and passing cars on the shoulder.
“For someone to drive like that out of their own desire to drive like that is kind of nuts,” Johnson said.
They later found the car on its side off the side of the freeway.
The man has severe injuries to his legs and hips, South King Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Crossen said.
“He’s going to have a lot of surgeries in front of him,” Crossen said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
