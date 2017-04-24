Want to name a Tacoma Link stop? Here’s your chance.

In a web survey posted late Monday, Sound Transit appeared to reveal the names being considered for stations of the expanded Tacoma Link light rail line as it grows to the Hilltop.
Which, the agency asks, do you want to see Tacoma transit riders using:
▪ Old City Hall or Spanish Steps?
▪ Stadium Way/South Fourth Street or Commencement Bay Overlook?
▪ Stadium District or Wright Park?
▪ South Third Street or Medical Center North?
▪ Hilltop or Hilltop District?
▪ South 18th Street or Medical Center South?
The survey allows for write-in options, opening the theoretical possibility of Tacoma getting a Station McStationFace. It doesn’t list a competing name for the station apparently destined to be labeled as Sixth Avenue.
Survey-takers also are asked to offer thoughts on whether existing stations’ names should be shuffled around when the Theater District Station is moved north. The existing Commerce Street station, at South 11th Street, could be relabeled as Theater District, the survey posits.
Construction on the 2.4-mile extension of Tacoma Link is to begin next year.
