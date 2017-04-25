3-car wreck blocks eastbound SR 512, sends 2 to hospital

A three-vehicle wreck blocked all three eastbound lanes of state Route 512 near Interstate 5 and sent two people to the hospital with head injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 4 p.m. on SR 512 near the Steele Street exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. Traffic got past the scene on the shoulder for nearly 90 minutes before the vehicles were cleared from the road.
Drivers of two of the three vehicles were hospitalized with head injuries, she said.
The causing driver, an older man, does not remember what led up to the collision, Bova said. It is unclear if that is because of the head injury he sustained.
It does not appear that any of the drivers were intoxicated, she added.
