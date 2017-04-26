News Tribune reader buys homeless man equipment to get back to work

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station found guilty of second-degree murder Pause 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 1:30 Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 0:27 Tacoma police vehicles join procession to officer's memorial 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:40 Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com